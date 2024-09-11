Lethbridge remembers fallen firefighters on anniversary of 9/11

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services held its 23rd annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Parade and Ceremony on Wednesday.

The fire department, police department and other first responders marched down 4th Avenue to remember those who lost their lives on in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001 and every other year.

“It’s a very important ceremony that we hold each year,” said Kevin McKeown, deputy fire chief, communications and strategy with LFES.

“It is a solemn occasion, but it is also one in which we honour and remember all of the fallen firefighters throughout North America (who) have given their lives in the line of duty over the last year.”

The leading cause of death for those who suit up to fight fires is cancer. However, many other immediate dangers still pose a risk to the lives of those who serve.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re at risk every day, whether it’s an accident at the side of the street, a burning building, a medical call, it’s all there,” said Troy Hicks, chief fire marshal with LFES.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In 2001, Hicks was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces, serving as an artilleryman. Shortly after 9/11, he was a part of the first rotation to fly across the ocean and serve in Afghanistan.

2:33 ‘9/11’s everyday for us’: Families of Sept. 11 victims remember loved ones on 23rd anniversary

He says 9/11 changed the world, while also showing the level of dedication by servicemembers and first responders.

“While everybody else was running away, first responders were running towards the buildings, trying to save as many people as they could.”

Many first responders say the day brought unspeakable horrors, but it also encouraged them to swear an oath to protect their communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know many of the guys here at Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, they actually joined the fire services after that event, wanting to help, wanting to do their thing,” Hicks said.

More than 300 firefighters, nearly 100 police officers and almost 3,000 civilians died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. Hicks says it’s a day that has influenced his entire life.

“Sept. 11 is a very heart-wrenching day to (me). However, I do feel the requirement and the need to just pay our respects and do our things. It changed everything, but we’ve also learned a lot from this.”

Meanwhile, McKeown says remembrance should be about all first responders, past and present.

“Although today is about remembering the fallen, we remember our firefighters, police and paramedics (who) are out there every day working in hazardous situations and putting their life on the line,” McKeown said. “So, we thank all of the emergency responders that are working daily doing this job.”

LFES also paid homage to 11 of its own members who have died service-related deaths since 1970.