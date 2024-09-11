Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia’s ambulance service says response times improving in 2024

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'After critical report, N.S. promises to fine ambulance company for poor service'
After critical report, N.S. promises to fine ambulance company for poor service
The Nova Scotia government is vowing to impose fines on its ambulance operator if performance standards are not met. This comes on the heels of an auditor general report outlining increased wait times for ambulance services. Zack Power reports – Oct 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of Nova Scotia’s ambulance service says response times have improved across the province since January.

Matthew Crossman, president of Emergency Medical Care Inc., told a legislative committee today that average response times are down from 36 minutes to 18 minutes provincewide.

Crossman says the improvement is mainly due to the use of air ambulance services and a program that frees up ambulances by allowing paramedics to discharge some patients at the scene of their treatment rather than taking them to hospital.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says about a third of calls now result in patients being released instead of being taken to hospital.

Trending Now

Last September, provincial auditor general Kim Adair released a report showing the average wait time for an ambulance in 2022 had risen to 25 minutes from 14 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Adair’s report found that between 2017 and 2022, average response times had grown between two and five per cent annually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices