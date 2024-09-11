Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia’s NDP wants fresh data on doctor wait-list; number hit 160,000 in June

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2024 10:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. doctor waitlist reaches 160K people'
N.S. doctor waitlist reaches 160K people
With more than 160,000 people now on the family doctor waitlist, it appears Nova Scotia is lagging behind on several of its own health-care targets. Critics say three years into its mandate, the provincial government has yet to deliver on its pledge to “fix” the overburdened system. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – Jun 24, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s New Democrats are calling on Premier Tim Houston to immediately release statistics on how many people are looking for a family doctor.

The province’s online health data portal has not updated its records since June 1, when more than 160,000 people were on the wait-list for a primary care physician or nurse practitioner.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That number represents more than 16 per cent of the province’s population.

On Tuesday the NDP introduced a bill that would require the health minister to make the number public every month.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says releasing this data regularly is vital so Nova Scotians can track the government’s progress on its main 2021 campaign promise: fixing health care.

Trending Now

The number of people in need of a family doctor has more than doubled between the summer 2021 election campaign and June 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The Health Department did not immediately respond when asked when the updated wait-list will be available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices