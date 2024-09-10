Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Chris Streveler has torn ligaments

Send this page to someone via email

It appears Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler is done for the season, and maybe longer.

Streveler left the Banjo Bowl in the third quarter after taking a hit to his knee. 72 hours after the injury Streveler posted on Instagram that he suffered torn ligaments in his knee.

“This weekend is the first time in my life I’ve ever went down on a football field and stayed down,” Streveler posted. “I tore three of the four major ligaments in my knee.”

Streveler was just getting a pass away when Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Miles Brown hit him around his knee area.

“Although this will be a long road to recovery, this isn’t the end of my journey,” he posted. “I will attack this rehab with the same relentless work ethic and positive attitude that I bring day in and day out. See y’all back out on the field soon.”

The 29-year-old fan favourite has mostly been used in a short yardage role with the Bombers this season behind starter Zach Collaros. He started one game while Collaros was injured and has 343 yards passing and 272 yards rushing, while scoring 10 touchdowns in 13 games.

Streveler played the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Bombers before heading south to the NFL. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets before returning to the blue and gold this past off-season.

The Bombers also have quarterback Terry Wilson under contract, but they’ll be in the market for a new quarterback before returning to the field next week following their bye.