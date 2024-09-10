Young cougar kills Alberta family’s cat, hisses and paws at them through window

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: The pictures and details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

An Alberta family went through a frightening ordeal on Tuesday afternoon when a cougar came onto their property, killed their pet cat and pawed at their back door.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a rural property on the southwestern outskirts of Calgary, near the Ann and Sandy Cross Conservation Area.

“I look over and there’s a cougar at our window and he was holding our cat in its mouth,” Jessica Low told Global News later Tuesday afternoon.

“I was physically shaking, I was so scared.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I was physically shaking, I was so scared."

View image in full screen A cougar killed an Alberta family’s house cat, then growled at them through a door window southwest of Calgary Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Courtesy / Jessica Low

Low said she had just set up lunch for her five-year-old daughter, Aubrey, when she got a Ring alert on her watch about movement on her property.

Story continues below advertisement

“I kind of sat up to look outside just at the same time that she (Aubrey) yelled that her cat was dead,” Low said.

The cougar killed one of the family’s two barn cats, Oreo, then proceeded to hiss and bare its teeth to her and her five-year-old daughter through the back patio window.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I quickly ran over and it dropped the cat and it kept pawing at the window. It was kind of hissing at us and baring its teeth,” Low recalled.

“I thought it had seen (Aubrey) in the window.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I thought it had seen (Aubrey) in the window."

Low captured video of the animal at her back door. The video shows the cougar staring through the window for a period of time.

The cougar hisses and paws at the window before eventually grabbing the house cat in its mouth, dropping it in the garden and walking away.

“It was probably between five and 10 minutes that it wouldn’t leave. And I was banging at the glass trying to get it to leave,” Low said.

Low called Alberta Fish and Wildlife, and officers came to her house on Tuesday afternoon.

“They said it’s a young cougar – probably 18 months-ish based on size and some markings on its fur and that it was probably just after the barn cat. But it is a weird time of day for it to be out, so they kind of just told us to keep an eye on things and be safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News spoke with the officers as they were leaving the property. The officers said there have not been any other reports of cougar sightings in the area. The officers said after viewing the surveillance video, they believe the animal saw its own reflection in the door, which caught its attention.

Low said her family has lived in the house for two-and-a-half years and she’s never seen a cougar before.

Her kids normally get dropped off at the top of her driveway, but she said she’ll be driving them up and down for the next little while. She will also be putting off the fall cleanup she had planned this week.

“I had just been planning on being outside all day long with her (Aubrey) doing fall cleanup and I kept pushing it off because it looked cold,” Low said.

“What if I was outside? It seemed like it was aggressive. It seemed like it saw my daughter and was going after her. So I just felt sick.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "What if I was outside? It seemed like it was aggressive. It seemed like it saw my daughter and was going after her. So I just felt sick."

A cougar killed an Alberta family’s house cat, then growled at them through a door window southwest of Calgary Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Courtesy / Jessica Low

A cougar killed an Alberta family’s house cat, then growled at them through a door window southwest of Calgary Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Courtesy / Jessica Low