Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death in RM of Pipestone

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. Global News
RCMP in Virden, Man., say they’re waiting for autopsy results after a man was found dead in the Rural Municipality of Pipestone Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, on Road 150 W, around 5:15 p.m., where they found the man, a 26-year-old from Virden, who was pronounced dead onsite.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

