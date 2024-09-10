Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death in RM of Pipestone

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Virden, Man., say they’re waiting for autopsy results after a man was found dead in the Rural Municipality of Pipestone Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, on Road 150 W, around 5:15 p.m., where they found the man, a 26-year-old from Virden, who was pronounced dead onsite.

The cause of death remains under investigation.