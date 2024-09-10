Calgary Flames sign defenceman Tyson Barrie to professional tryout

See more sharing options

Veteran defenceman Tyson Barrie will attend the Calgary Flames training camp on a professional tryout, the team announced Tuesday.

Barrie had one goal and 14 assists in 41 games with the Nashville Predators last season.

The 33-year-old offensive defenceman from Victoria produced 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) in 75 games split between the Predators and Edmonton Oilers in 2022-23.

His three-year, US$13.5-million contract expired after last season.

The Flames also announced they’ve signed blueliner Jarred Tinordi to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000.

The 32-year-old Tinordi had nine points and 64 penalty minutes in 52 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.