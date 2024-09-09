September 14 – Trinity Funeral Home

When we hear “Pre-Planning,” some get uncomfortable, but the reality is that decisions about your final arrangements will be made either by you now or by your survivors later. For your loved ones, those decisions can be incredibly painful and costly. This Saturday, from 11:00am to noon, join Sarah Bailey from Trinity Funeral Home on Talk To The Experts to discuss the importance of pre-planning.
Trending Now
Trinity Funeral Home — everything a funeral home should be.
- Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau remembered for being ‘family first’ fathers at Pennsylvania funeral
- ‘A sexual predator’: Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in prison
- Air Canada could start cancelling flights on Friday as strike looms
- ‘The system has fallen apart’: A child dies every 3 days under Ontario’s care network
Comments