September 14 – Trinity Funeral Home

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted September 9, 2024 3:25 pm
When we hear “Pre-Planning,” some get uncomfortable, but the reality is that decisions about your final arrangements will be made either by you now or by your survivors later. For your loved ones, those decisions can be incredibly painful and costly. This Saturday, from 11:00am to noon, join Sarah Bailey from Trinity Funeral Home on Talk To The Experts to discuss the importance of pre-planning.

Trinity Funeral Home — everything a funeral home should be.

