Health

B.C. open to involuntary care, but needs ‘dignified’ mental health supports: Eby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Community reacts to violent Vancouver stranger attacks'
Community reacts to violent Vancouver stranger attacks
We're learning more about the two victims of Wednesday's random attacks in downtown Vancouver. 70-year-old Francis David Laporte died at the scene, and a 56-year-old man had his hand severed in the attacks. As Andrea Macpherson reports, while a suspect has been arrested and charged -- people in the community say the violence has shaken them.
Premier David Eby says mental health care in the province for those committed against their will needs to be “dignified and humane” to be effective, as his government works on a strategy about involuntary care.

Eby, speaking after a deadly random stranger attack in downtown Vancouver this week, says the 2012 closure of Riverview mental health hospital in Coquitlam put vulnerable people on the streets without adequate supports.

Click to play video: 'Suspect charged in Vancouver stranger attacks'
Suspect charged in Vancouver stranger attacks

He says he saw people struggle with mental health, brain injuries and drug addiction while working on the Downtown Eastside, watching them “go downhill and die.”

Eby says there’s still a place for involuntary care in B.C., but “warehousing people” isn’t enough and any measures taken to address the needs of people in mental health crises must be “humane and respectful.”

Vancouver’s Chief Constable Adam Palmer said this week that police were looking into whether mental health was a factor in two stranger attacks on Wednesday that killed 70-year-old Francis David Laporte, and severed another man’s hand.

Brendan Colin McBride, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver stranger attacks spark renewed calls for mandatory health care treatment'
Vancouver stranger attacks spark renewed calls for mandatory health care treatment
Speaking at an election campaign event in Vancouver on Friday, Eby said the province was working with chief scientific adviser for psychiatry Dr. Daniel Vigo on a system of care to address both community safety concerns and the needs of people in mental distress.

Eby said involuntary mental health care required a “full solution,” which entailed having the mental health professionals who can provide care and supportive programs to allow them to deliver it.

He said it was up to Vigo to “knit all these pieces together,” and said more information about such a plan will come next week.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

