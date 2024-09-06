B.C. to require flush toilets on large construction sites starting Oct. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Bye bye porta-potties.

Starting Oct. 1, construction worksites in B.C. with more than 25 workers will be required to provide flush toilets with handwashing facilities to those on site.

In a media release Thursday, the province said WorkSafeBC would work with construction companies over the next several months to ensure they understand and comply with the changes to B.C.’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The new toilets will need to be connected to a sewer system or holding tank, be well-ventilated and have proper handwashing equipment.

The changes come following a three-year campaign by the BC Building Trades.

WorkSafeBC held public hearings in January and July this year and consulted with business and labour groups before making the changes.

Story continues below advertisement

The new regulations provide exceptions for employers where flush toilets are “not practicable,” however companies will be required to provide evidence as to why they cannot provide them.