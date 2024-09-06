Menu

Economy

B.C. to require flush toilets on large construction sites starting Oct. 1

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
Construction union demands flushable toilets
Portable toilets are dotted across B.C. construction sites, but a major trades union wants to change that. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the B.C. Building Trades Council wants the province to make flushable toilets a requirement on worksites with 25 people or more. – Oct 11, 2023
Bye bye porta-potties.

Starting Oct. 1, construction worksites in B.C. with more than 25 workers will be required to provide flush toilets with handwashing facilities to those on site.

In a media release Thursday, the province said WorkSafeBC would work with construction companies over the next several months to ensure they understand and comply with the changes to B.C.’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

The new toilets will need to be connected to a sewer system or holding tank, be well-ventilated and have proper handwashing equipment.

The changes come following a three-year campaign by the BC Building Trades.

WorkSafeBC held public hearings in January and July this year and consulted with business and labour groups before making the changes.

The new regulations provide exceptions for employers where flush toilets are “not practicable,” however companies will be required to provide evidence as to why they cannot provide them.

