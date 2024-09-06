Menu

Canada

Victoria council scraps plan to shelter homeless in parking lots

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victoria mayor suggests church parking lots for shelters'
Victoria mayor suggests church parking lots for shelters
Parking lots at churches and halls sit empty most of the time, but a motion being proposed Thursday by the mayor of Victoria is looking to change that. It would allow overnight sheltering in exchange for a tax break. But as Kylie Stanton reports, neighbours want no part of it.
Victoria city council has shot down a proposal from the mayor to create temporary sheltering for the region’s homeless population in some parking lots.

The motion from Marianne Alto centred around property tax exemptions that are being phased out for the parking lots of some non-profits and churches.

The proposal asked staff to craft a policy that would allow those groups to keep their tax exemptions if they allowed some temporary overnight sheltering for unhoused people in their parking lots.

Click to play video: 'Victoria police’s safety plan aimed at city hot spots'
Victoria police’s safety plan aimed at city hot spots
Councillors voted it down in a narrow 5-4 vote expressing concerns about uptake, feasibility, safety and community pushback.

Homelessness remains a critical issue in the city.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A count last year identified more than 1,600 people experiencing homelessness throughout Greater Victoria.

Last month, the city announced plans to increase policing and work towards the end of the Pandora encampment, however, it conceded the plan was reliant on help from the province to find shelter for the people living in it.

