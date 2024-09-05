Calgary’s Green Line faces uncertainty as city eyes project’s transfer to province

Send this page to someone via email

Advocates for Calgary’s Green Line LRT are concerned the province’s withdrawal of funding could be the final blow, as city officials explore transferring management of the project to the Government of Alberta.

Council voted 10-5 Wednesday evening to direct city administration to explore implications of a full wind-down of the project, as well a process to transfer the $6.2-billion project to the province.

“It’s an absolute disappointment for Calgarians to be experiencing this and going through this frustrating process with the province,” said Sabrina Grover, vice-president of Green Line advocacy group LRT on the Green.

Council’s decision was in response to a letter from Alberta’s transportation minister Devin Dreeshen, which expressed an intention to pull the province’s share of funding for the project.

It follows city council’s decision to shorten the first phase of the line due to a more than $700-million increase to the budget.

Dreeshen said the province would also contract an independent third party to find a new alignment for the LRT line, which would travel at-grade through the downtown core and go further south than Shepard, all within the current budget.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city can’t afford cost increases to the project due to delays from a review, and without provincial funding.

“This project, the way the province is envisioning it, needs to be turned over to them for delivery as well as taking on all that risk,” Gondek told Global News.

In an interview with Global News, Dreeshen wouldn’t commit to a provincial takeover of the Green Line.

“We’re planning out the alignment,” he said.

“What happens after that is something that we’ll have to negotiate with the city.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "What happens after that is something that we'll have to negotiate with the city."

The minister said he hopes to have a revised alignment finalized “probably by the end of this year.”

Ad-hoc group Rethink the Green Line is cautiously applauding the province’s move, after advocating against the project’s tunneling under the downtown core.

“We are happy with where we are at, but worried that everybody will go to their corners and not get it done,” Steve Allan said. “This can be salvaged, and we can accomplish getting the Green Line completed without tunnels.”

LRT on the Green, meanwhile, is accusing the province of making a political decision after Dreeshen’s letter made reference to Calgary’s former mayor and current opposition NDP leader, Naheed Nenshi.

“It’s very clear the province has put politics over the interests of Calgarians,” Grover said.

Dreeshen denied the move is political, calling it a “weird twist of fate” that Nenshi is now leading the official opposition.

So far, more than $1.4 billion has been spent on the Green Line project, including $350 million in land acquisition, $400 million in utility work, and a new fleet of light rail vehicles.

Holding a press conference in front of the former Eau Claire Market, vacated and set for demolition to make way for the Green Line, Nenshi said the province’s decision is unprecedented.

“You wanna pick a fight? Come after me,” Nenshi said.

“Don’t come after the investors, don’t come after the construction workers, don’t come after the jobs, and especially don’t come after Calgarians because they won’t forget.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Don't come after the investors, don't come after the construction workers, don't come after the jobs, and especially don't come after Calgarians because they won't forget."

In a statement, federal infrastructure minister Sean Fraser’s office said they were “surprised and disappointed” with the province’s funding withdrawal, but want to “work collaboratively with the Government of Alberta on what next steps look like.”

“This was especially surprising considering the positive discussions that took place with provincial officials at regular meetings where these apparent issues were not raised, up until the province’s decision to delay construction, risking cost escalations, and ultimately leading to Council’s decision to wind down the project,” their statement read.

Mayor Gondek’s office confirmed they’re seeking meetings with both Dreeshen and Premier Danielle Smith to discuss the Green Line, as council’s decision on a path forward is expected on Sept. 17.