Sask. village of Wiseton devastated after major fire destroys multiple landmarks

The small village of Wiseton in southwest Saskatchewan is suffering a major loss after a devastating fire on Tuesday.
The fire destroyed two historic buildings considered “priceless” by the community.
Wiseton’s mayor said because of the expenses caused by the fire the village is now facing the threat of becoming a hamlet.
Global News’ Mackenzie Mazankowski has more on how the fire is still threatening the village despite the flames being put out.
