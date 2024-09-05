RCMP issue alert about armed man on the loose in the area around Burnt Church, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP have issued an alert about an armed man in the area around Esgenoopetitj First Nation, also known as Burnt Church.
The message issued through the province’s emergency alert system says police are searching for a 47-year-old man reportedly carrying weapons “with intent to use them.”
In a separate news release, police say residents of the community 180 kilometres northeast of Fredericton should remain inside, and are warning others to stay away from the area.
Police say the suspect, Keith Martin, was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, and a black winter hat.
They say he has a bandage and blood on his forehead.
Police say he was last seen on Diggle Point Road travelling in a dark-coloured Hyundai Tucson with a Nova Scotia licence plate.
