RCMP issue alert about armed man on the loose in the area around Burnt Church, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP have issued an alert about an armed man in the area around Esgenoopetitj First Nation, also known as Burnt Church.

The message issued through the province’s emergency alert system says police are searching for a 47-year-old man reportedly carrying weapons “with intent to use them.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a separate news release, police say residents of the community 180 kilometres northeast of Fredericton should remain inside, and are warning others to stay away from the area.

Police say the suspect, Keith Martin, was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, and a black winter hat.

They say he has a bandage and blood on his forehead.

Police say he was last seen on Diggle Point Road travelling in a dark-coloured Hyundai Tucson with a Nova Scotia licence plate.