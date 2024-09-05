Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP issue alert about armed man on the loose in the area around Burnt Church, N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 4:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Criteria for activating an Amber Alert'
Criteria for activating an Amber Alert
RELATED: Criteria for activating an Amber Alert – Aug 4, 2016
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick RCMP have issued an alert about an armed man in the area around Esgenoopetitj First Nation, also known as Burnt Church.

The message issued through the province’s emergency alert system says police are searching for a 47-year-old man reportedly carrying weapons “with intent to use them.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a separate news release, police say residents of the community 180 kilometres northeast of Fredericton should remain inside, and are warning others to stay away from the area.

Police say the suspect, Keith Martin, was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, and a black winter hat.

They say he has a bandage and blood on his forehead.

Police say he was last seen on Diggle Point Road travelling in a dark-coloured Hyundai Tucson with a Nova Scotia licence plate.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices