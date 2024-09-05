Menu

BC Greens pledge free transit provincewide if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two month countdown to B.C. election'
Two month countdown to B.C. election
The B.C. election is two months away, and the parties are busy nominating candidates and preparing for the race. Richard Zussman reports. – Aug 19, 2024
BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau has announced an election policy to make all public transit in the province free.

She says the policy, released ahead of the fall provincial vote, would relieve financial strain on families, create more livable communities and reduce carbon emissions.

The proposal also calls for hourly services on key regional routes, a doubling of city buses within four years and a tripling within eight years.

Click to play video: 'Green Party MLA on the folding of BC United'
Green Party MLA on the folding of BC United

The party, which currently has two MLAs in the 87-seat legislature, says $720 million in funding for Translink and BC Transit would come from “reprioritizing existing funding,” with $420 million from the provincial budget and savings from improved efficiency.

The Greens say in a statement that doubling the number of buses and increasing frequency and routes would double operational expenditure of BC Transit from 2024/25 onward, initially requiring an extra $300 million per year.

Click to play video: 'BC Greens call for air quality monitoring over wildfire smoke concerns'
BC Greens call for air quality monitoring over wildfire smoke concerns

Furstenau says in a statement that free transit was a “win-win,” saving families money while easing traffic congestion.

“Transportation affects every aspect of our lives, where we live, how we connect with others, and whether we can access opportunities,” Furstenau said.

“Fast, frequent and free transit will shift how people move, reduce household costs, and enable a giant leap forward on meeting our climate goals.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

