Environment

Latest failure: Energy firm fails in its bid to generate power from the Bay of Fundy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
A large tidal power turbine built for Nova Scotia Power is shown in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2009. The company Occurrent, which developed a separate test project, has recently become the latest in a series of failed efforts to harness the Bay of Fundy's tides. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A large tidal power turbine built for Nova Scotia Power is shown in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2009. The company Occurrent, which developed a separate test project, has recently become the latest in a series of failed efforts to harness the Bay of Fundy's tides. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Another energy company has failed in its bid to develop tidal power from the Bay of Fundy.

The Nova Scotia government confirmed today that Occurrent, formerly BigMoon Power, is filing for insolvency because it can’t pay its bills.

Last year, Sustainable Marine Energy — based in the United Kingdom — also failed, with estimated losses of more than $30 million.

Patricia Jreige, a spokeswoman for the province’s Natural Resources Department, says Occurrent’s collapse is “a concern for our tidal industry,” but she says the province remains open to considering other tidal-power projects.

Colin Sproul, president of the Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen’s Association, says he wants to know when the anchors that were to be used for Occurrent’s project — four submerged rail cars filled with concrete — will be removed from the floor of the bay.

The province says it holds security for the cleanup of what it refers to as “temporary gravel pads” on underwater Crown lands in the bay’s Minas Basin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

