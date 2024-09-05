Video shows suspect waving gun inside family home during Toronto-area invasion

York Regional Police have released dramatic footage they say is connected to a home invasion that took place in Markham, Ont., early Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident occurred at a home near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue as four suspects invaded a home shortly after midnight.
In the video, four people who are dressed in black nearly from head to toe, are shown getting out of an SUV as they walk down the sidewalk while chatting and adjusting their clothing.
The next scene is where things pick up, as the group then appear to kick in the front door of the residence before entering the home.
From there, the scene shifts to inside the home, as one suspect is scene flipping lights on and off before a second appears with a gun.
The man with the gun appears to become visibly enraged as he waves his gun around before grabbing something off a table and slamming it to the floor.
After that, he exits the room while waving the gun in the room, potentially at an area where the victims appear to be on the floor.
One of the victims called police and told them that the suspects had been waving a gun at them while demanding money, according to a release.
Police say the suspects then fled the scene in a dark-red compact sport utility vehicle with silver roof racks.
There were three adults and a child in the house at the time of the home invasion but police say none were injured as a result of the incident.
Investigators believe this was a “targeted incident.”
