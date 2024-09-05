Recent grizzly bear attack in Alberta linked to fatal incident 3 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta officials are warning residents of a hamlet to be vigilant following a recent grizzly bear attack by an animal they say killed a person three years ago.

The province says Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services received a report on Sunday from RCMP about a person being attacked by a female grizzly near Madden, about 45 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

The victim, who was in a forested area at the time, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The province says the bear remains at large and was with what it described as “subadult” bears at the time of the attack.

DNA samples have determined the bear was also responsible for a fatal attack that occurred in 2021 near the village of Waiparous, the province says.

That attack, which happened in early May of that year, killed a man who was out for a run.

“Fish and wildlife officers are actively working to locate the bear, including setting numerous traps and deploying low-flying aircraft,” a statement from the province on Wednesday evening said.

It added that residents may also notice an increased presence of fish and wildlife officers patrolling in the area. People are being encouraged to exercise caution when outdoors, including carrying deterrents such as noisemakers and bear spray.

People are urged to report any sightings of a female grizzly bear with subadult bears in the Madden area, specifically between Lochend Road and Highway 22, to the Report-A-Poacher hotline at 1-800-642-3200.