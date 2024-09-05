18-year-old killed by police after opening fire near Israeli consulate in Munich

Send this page to someone via email

Police exchanged gunfire with an armed man near the Israeli Consulate and a Nazi history museum in Munich on Thursday and shot the assailant dead, authorities said. The attack occurred on the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre.

No one was hurt in the shootout, which took place shortly after 9 a.m. local time. People in nearby buildings barricaded themselves inside as gunfire rang out, police said.

Five officers were already in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich, when the gunman opened fire on them. He was armed with a “long-barrelled gun” with a bayonet attached to it, authorities said. The suspect was fatally injured in the shootout and died at the scene.

Police said the gunman was an 18-year-old from Austria. Local news outlets reported that the man had recently travelled to Germany and lived in Austria’s Salzburg area, near the border with Bavaria.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators were still looking into the gunman’s motive. They didn’t give further details on the suspect, but added that he left a car near the scene.

3. Lageupdate – Bei dem Tatverdächtigen handelt es sich um einen

18-jährigen Österreicher mit Wohnsitz in Österreich. – Die von ihm geführte Waffe war ein älteren Karabiner

mit angebautem Bajonett. – In Tatortnähe stellte der 18-Jährige einen Pkw ab.#muc0509 — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) September 5, 2024

The shootout coincided with the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympics terrorist attack, when Palestinian militants took 11 Israeli Olympic athletes and coaches hostage in the Olympic Village, killing two. During a botched rescue attempt by German authorities, the remaining hostages were killed. The terrorists had wanted to secure the release of a significant number of Palestinians and other prisoners held in Israel.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Authorities speculate that the Thursday’s gunman may have timed his attack with the anniversary of the massacre.

“We have to assume that an attack on the Israeli Consulate possibly was planned early today,” Bavaria’s top security official, state Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, told reporters at the scene on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s obvious that, if someone parks here within sight of the Israeli Consulate … then starts shooting, it most probably isn’t a coincidence.”

Markus Söder, minister-president of Bavaria, said there may be a “connection” between Thursday’s attack and the 1972 massacre, “that must be cleared up.”

Police said there was no evidence of any more suspects connected with the incident. It’s unclear how long the shootout lasted. Police say they deployed an additional 500 officers to the area after the shootout began and warned the public to avoid the area.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the consulate was closed Thursday due to a memorial ceremony for the 1972 attack and none of its staff was hurt. The nearby Munich Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism, which opened in 2015 and explores the city’s past as the birthplace of the Nazi movement, also said all of its employees were unharmed.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he spoke with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He wrote on the social media platform X that “together we expressed our shared condemnation and horror” at the shooting.

I spoke now with President of Germany, my dear friend Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Together we expressed our shared condemnation and horror at the terror attack this morning near the Israeli consulate in Munich. On the day our brothers and sisters in Munich were set to stand in… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) September 5, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The head of Germany’s main Jewish organization, Josef Schuster, said “there could have been a catastrophe in Munich today” and thanked police for intervening quickly.

Söder and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser reiterated their strong commitment to protecting Jewish and Israeli facilities.

The shooting comes at a time of heightened polarization in Germany’s political climate. On Sunday, the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the first far-right party to win a regional election since World War Two.

— With files from The Associated Press and Reuters