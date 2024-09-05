Community invited to learn about city of Guelph’s affordable housing program

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Guelph wants to connect homebuilders, developers and residents interested in the affordable housing Community Improvement Plan.

Two drop-in style information sessions for the CIP will occur on Thursday.

Manager of economic development Christine Chapman said the city wants to ensure the program works for developers and homebuilders and incents them to build more homes in the community.

“Any effort that we can make to increase those units that are considered to be affordable, that’s what this program is about, and that’s what we’re trying to do with the Community Improvement Plan,” Chapman said.

The affordability thresholds that are coming through the provincial government are much lower than what’s in the market, and she said there’s a gap between what’s considered to be affordable and what the market is currently offering. The province sets the rates to determine what’s affordable in the Royal City.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, attendees will learn about the two grant programs associated with the CIP: the vacant unit rehabilitation program and the new affordable unit grant. The first one looks at the incentivizing the rehabilitation of existing units that are not occupied right now or being used for residential units.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She said they want to understand if they’re meeting the mark for that particular program. The latter is for new purpose units built for rent or ownership intended to be affordable.

She said $2.1 million has been put towards a number of projects through the housing acceleration fund to help incent further housing and more affordable housing in the community.

Chapman said the CIP program is one of many projects aimed at building affordable housing, noting that $3.2 million has been put aside for the CIP program.

The city is trying to use the aforementioned funds by the end of 2026; Chapman said the CIP program “needs to hit the ground running” next year so the city can help improve the availability of affordable housing.

Chapman said the city also welcomes residents’ ideas on potential properties and development opportunities in the community.

Following today’s sessions, she said feedback will be heard at a council meeting on Nov 13.

“That’s the public meeting where people can come and speak directly to council related to the proposed program and council can hear and ask questions from staff,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Chapman said the CIP program is expected to be approved in December.

The sessions go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Marg Mackinnon Community Room.