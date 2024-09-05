Menu

Canada

Man sought in two sexual assaults in Mississauga: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 7:40 am
1 min read
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is believed to have sexually assaulted two senior women Tuesday morning in Mississauga.

Police say a 96-year-old woman was walking in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and the Cooksville Creek Trail at around 7 a.m. when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

Less than an hour later, another woman, a 66-year-old, was walking along that trail and the same man is suspected of sexually assaulting her as well.

Police say the suspect escaped the crime scene and neither woman was physically injured.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, approximately 5-8, skinny build, clean shaven, wearing a plain zip-up hoodie and straight-cut black jeans.

Authorities are asking people to call the Special Victims Unit or Peel Crime Stoppers if they have any information on the incidents.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

