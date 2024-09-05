Man sought in two sexual assaults in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is believed to have sexually assaulted two senior women Tuesday morning in Mississauga.

Police say a 96-year-old woman was walking in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and the Cooksville Creek Trail at around 7 a.m. when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Less than an hour later, another woman, a 66-year-old, was walking along that trail and the same man is suspected of sexually assaulting her as well.

Police say the suspect escaped the crime scene and neither woman was physically injured.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, approximately 5-8, skinny build, clean shaven, wearing a plain zip-up hoodie and straight-cut black jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities are asking people to call the Special Victims Unit or Peel Crime Stoppers if they have any information on the incidents.