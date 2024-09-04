Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest 4 in ongoing Manitoba gun investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 4, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
Contraband seized by Powerview RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Powerview RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people were arrested by Manitoba RCMP at Black River First Nation on Saturday as part of an ongoing weapons investigation.

Police said they searched three homes in the community and seized long guns, CO2 guns and other weapons, as well as cocaine, cash and drug trafficking materials.

The accused, between the ages of 28 and 51, face a variety of drug and weapons charges. One man also faces two counts of disobeying a court order.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP from the Powerview detachment continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices