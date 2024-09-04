RCMP arrest 4 in ongoing Manitoba gun investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested by Manitoba RCMP at Black River First Nation on Saturday as part of an ongoing weapons investigation.

Police said they searched three homes in the community and seized long guns, CO2 guns and other weapons, as well as cocaine, cash and drug trafficking materials.

The accused, between the ages of 28 and 51, face a variety of drug and weapons charges. One man also faces two counts of disobeying a court order.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP from the Powerview detachment continue to investigate.