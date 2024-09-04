Nova Scotia forms partnership with Google Cloud to improve digital health care

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says it will spend $42 million over five years to help improve access to health information through tech giant Google Cloud and artificial intelligence.

The province says three projects are in the works.

Premier Tim Houston says the partnership will offer advanced search capabilities to help people find information across the health system, which includes the Nova Scotia Health website and the YourHealthNS app.

Online users will be able to type in conversational questions to find what they’re looking for.

The second project will give health-care professionals quicker access to relevant information in a patient’s health record, while the third will provide radiologists with preliminary imaging findings for chest X-rays.

Houston says while Nova Scotia is the first province to use the cloud search technology, it is already being used by organizations such as the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Telus Health in Vancouver and Highmark Health in Pittsburgh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.