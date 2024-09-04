Canada warns pregnant travellers of ‘risks’ from Oropouche fever

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government is warning pregnant people to discuss their travel risks before visiting some countries in the Americas amid outbreaks of an insect-transmitted virus that lives in sloths.

More than 8,000 confirmed cases of Oropouche fever, a potentially fatal zoonotic disease, have been reported in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia and Peru, as of last month. And for the first time the virus has spread to Cuba.

Since June, the Canadian government has been advising travellers going to the Americas to take necessary health precautions to protect themselves from this virus, which is transmitted by tiny flies called midges and mosquitoes.

As of Sept. 3, the Level 1 travel advisory applies to Colombia, Cuba, Brazil, Bolivia and Peru.

Oropouche virus spreading to new places through insects, study finds

Direct, human-to-human transmission of the virus has not been documented so far. However, it may spread to the fetus during pregnancy.

“There are concerns that Oropouche virus can be transmitted from a pregnant person to their unborn baby, with negative pregnancy outcomes, including stillbirth and possibly congenital microcephaly (impaired head/brain development),” the Canadian government said an updated travel advisory on Tuesday.

“Until more evidence is available, pregnant people travelling to affected destinations are advised to strictly follow bug bite prevention recommendations, and to discuss the risks of their travel plans with their health care provider,” the advisory states.

How to stay safe

Pregnant travellers and others are recommended to consult their health-care provider at least six weeks before they travel.

During the trip, several precautions can be taken to prevent insect bites, such as using a repellent or bug spray, mosquito netting, and covering up properly with light-coloured, loose clothing.

Living areas should be protected with well-screened windows and doors as well as air conditioning.

Travellers should also consider limiting outdoor activities when the midges and mosquitos are most active and think about wearing approved insecticide-treated clothing.

The mosquitoes are most active during the night, while the midges are most active during the afternoon, the Canadian government reported.

Both insects can be found outside and inside homes.

Oropouche fever: Has the insect-transmitted virus spread to Canada?

There is currently no specific vaccine or treatment for Oropouche fever, which is part of the same family of diseases as Zika and dengue fever.

The virus has traditionally circulated in Central and South America, but this year it has also spread to new locations such as Cuba, Italy and Spain, according to research published on Aug. 8 in The Lancet journal.

Oropouche fever symptoms, which typically start three to eight days after the insect bite, include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, headache, joint and muscle pain, sensitivity to light and pain behind the eyes. Some people may also develop a rash.

In rare instances, Oropouche fever can lead to severe complications, such as aseptic meningitis, which is inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain.

— with files from Global News’ Katie Dangerfield.