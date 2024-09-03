Menu

U.S. News

U.S. charges Hamas leader, other militants over Oct. 7 attack on Israel

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 3, 2024 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Hamas hostage deaths spark grief, unrest in Israel'
Hamas hostage deaths spark grief, unrest in Israel
RELATED: Hamas hostage deaths spark grief, unrest in Israel (WARNING: This video contains disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised.)
The Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

The criminal complaint filed in federal court in New York City includes charges of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death.

“The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas’ operations,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a video statement. “These actions will not be our last.”

Click to play video: 'Israel-Hamas: Concern grows for remaining hostages in Gaza'
Israel-Hamas: Concern grows for remaining hostages in Gaza
Sinwar was appointed the overall head of Hamas after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and sits atop Israel’s most-wanted list. He is believed to have spent most of the past 10 months living in tunnels under Gaza, and it is unclear how much contact he has with the outside world.

Other Hamas leaders charged include Haniyeh; Marwan Issa, the deputy leader of Hamas’ armed wing in Gaza who helped plan last year’s attack; Khaled Mashaal, another Haniyeh deputy and a former leader of the group; Mohammed al-Masri and Ali Baraka.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

