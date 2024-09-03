Menu

Canada

BC Ferries cancels multiple Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sailings due to mechanical issue

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 5:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries cancels multiple Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings'
BC Ferries cancels multiple Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings
BC Ferries says multiple sailings have been cancelled on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route on Monday due to mechanical issues with the main engine on the Queen of New Westminster.
BC Ferries passengers travelling between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen over the next couple days will want to double check their sailing, after a mechanical issue with one of its vessels forced the ferry provider to cancel multiple trips.

Issues with the main engine of the Queen of New Westminster have prompted sailing cancellations for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s impacted sailings from Swartz Bay include the 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. while cancelled sailings from Tsawwassen include the 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

BC Ferries says it has added a 6 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and an 8 p.m. from Tsawwassen.

Four Wednesday sailings have also been cancelled including the 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Swartz Bay and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. rom Tsawwassen.

The ferry provider says it will be reaching out to those with reservations on the impacted routes.

