BC Ferries cancels multiple Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sailings due to mechanical issue

BC Ferries passengers travelling between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen over the next couple days will want to double check their sailing, after a mechanical issue with one of its vessels forced the ferry provider to cancel multiple trips.

Issues with the main engine of the Queen of New Westminster have prompted sailing cancellations for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s impacted sailings from Swartz Bay include the 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. while cancelled sailings from Tsawwassen include the 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

BC Ferries says it has added a 6 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and an 8 p.m. from Tsawwassen.

Four Wednesday sailings have also been cancelled including the 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Swartz Bay and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. rom Tsawwassen.

The ferry provider says it will be reaching out to those with reservations on the impacted routes.