Crime

Three women arrested after Air Ronge, Sask. homicide

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is seen during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
RCMP in northern Saskatchewan say three women have been charged in the death last week of a 28-year-old man.

Police say Andy McKenzie was declared dead in hospital after officers responded to a report Friday that someone had been seriously injured at a home in Air Ronge.

Three women were arrested, and one of them, who is 20, is charged with second-degree murder, while the other two are charged with manslaughter.

RCMP did not say how the women knew McKenzie, and they did not respond to queries over the weekend.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

