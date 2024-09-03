Three women arrested after Air Ronge, Sask. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan say three women have been charged in the death last week of a 28-year-old man.

Police say Andy McKenzie was declared dead in hospital after officers responded to a report Friday that someone had been seriously injured at a home in Air Ronge.

Three women were arrested, and one of them, who is 20, is charged with second-degree murder, while the other two are charged with manslaughter.

RCMP did not say how the women knew McKenzie, and they did not respond to queries over the weekend.