Politics

HandyDART drivers begin work stoppage

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
HandyDART workers prepare for job action
ATU Local 1724 president Joe McCann discusses what work stoppage will look like as Metro Vancouver HandyDART workers prepare to strike.
HandyDART drivers in Metro Vancouver have begun their strike.

A full work stoppage began at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Workers are holding a large rally at Thornton Park in Vancouver, with all 600 union members expected to attend.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 issued a strike notice last week after members rejected what employer Transdev Canada called its “improved and final offer.”

Latest HandyDart contract offer rejected

The union says company management isn’t able to meet for negotiations until next Thursday, while it is ready to get back to the table.

“The last offer from Transdev that was tabled was voted down by 83 per cent of members; they saw it as a lowball offer. We want a fair contract and we’re looking to have a fair contract and to have better service for our riders,” union president Joe McCann said.

Despite the strike, essential service will continue for passengers needing to attend medical appointments for cancer, dialysis and multiple sclerosis.

