Winnipeg police want to identify ‘person of interest’ who may have been present at bank robbery

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help them identify a person of interest who they say may have been present during a bank robbery.

Police distributed photos of an unidentified man who is believed to have been present during the incident, on the morning of July 7 at a financial institution on Lakewood Boulevard.

WPS is asking for Public Assistance to identify a person of interest regarding a financial robbery on July 7, 2024. Call investigators at 204-986-6219 or @WpgCrimeStopper https://t.co/otj8nH2ZZC pic.twitter.com/yDSJ5OFivA — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 30, 2024

Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).