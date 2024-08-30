Winnipeg police want to identify ‘person of interest’ who may have been present at bank robbery

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help them identify a person of interest who they say may have been present during a bank robbery.
Police distributed photos of an unidentified man who is believed to have been present during the incident, on the morning of July 7 at a financial institution on Lakewood Boulevard.
Trending Now
Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery
Comments