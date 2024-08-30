Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police want to identify ‘person of interest’ who may have been present at bank robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police want to identify the man seen in these surveillance images. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police want to identify the man seen in these surveillance images. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help them identify a person of interest who they say may have been present during a bank robbery.

Police distributed photos of an unidentified man who is believed to have been present during the incident, on the morning of July 7 at a financial institution on Lakewood Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery
