White Rock debuts new mat making iconic pier wheelchair-accessible

People with wheelchairs and other mobility issues will now have an easier time accessing White Rock, B.C.’s iconic seaside pier.

The city unveiled a new accessibility mat on Friday that creates an even surface over wooden planks along the length of one side of the pier.

“The City of White Rock is proud to unveil the new Pier Accessibility Mat, a project that represents our commitment to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their mobility, can experience the joy and beauty of our pier,” White Rock Mayor Megan Knight said in a statement.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the city staff for fast-tracking the installation of this mat. It’s wonderful that it was completed before the end of summer, allowing everyone to enjoy it.”

The city said the mat is the same surface installed on California’s Santa Monica Pier and other facilities along the West Coast.

Installing it cost about $100,000, supported by donations from SPARC BC, the Self Advocates of Semiahmoo and the Soroptimists International of White Rock.