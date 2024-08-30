Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

White Rock debuts new mat making iconic pier wheelchair-accessible

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'White Rock finally set to make decision on pier accessibility'
White Rock finally set to make decision on pier accessibility
A solution appears to finally be at hand for people in wheelchairs who want to access the famous pier in White Rock. A local disability advocate has been pushing for a mat to be installed since 2021 – Jul 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People with wheelchairs and other mobility issues will now have an easier time accessing White Rock, B.C.’s iconic seaside pier.

The city unveiled a new accessibility mat on Friday that creates an even surface over wooden planks along the length of one side of the pier.

“The City of White Rock is proud to unveil the new Pier Accessibility Mat, a project that represents our commitment to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their mobility, can experience the joy and beauty of our pier,” White Rock Mayor Megan Knight said in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the city staff for fast-tracking the installation of this mat. It’s wonderful that it was completed before the end of summer, allowing everyone to enjoy it.”

Click to play video: 'White Rock defers project to make Canada’s longest pier wheelchair accessible'
White Rock defers project to make Canada’s longest pier wheelchair accessible
Trending Now

The city said the mat is the same surface installed on California’s Santa Monica Pier and other facilities along the West Coast.

Story continues below advertisement

Installing it cost about $100,000, supported by donations from SPARC BC, the Self Advocates of Semiahmoo and the Soroptimists International of White Rock.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices