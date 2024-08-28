‘They’re still the same guys’: B.C. Premier on John Rustad, Kevin Falcon amid party upheaval

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby had strong words for BC Conservative leader John Rustad and BC United leader Kevin Falcon following Falcon’s attempt to suspend the party’s campaign this fall.

Eby was at an event on Wednesday when he was asked about Falcon’s comment that his party was pulling out of the upcoming provincial election.

“For me, look at John Rustad and Kevin Falcon, who worked as colleagues and partners in the BC Liberal Party for a generation,” he said.

“John Rustad was a BC Liberal MLA for even longer than Kevin Falcon was. I really don’t see a huge distinction between them except neither of them are running as BC Liberals this time because of their record.

“They’re so embarrassed with how they ran the province that they both have changed their party names and want to avoid any association with the 16 years that they were in government, and I understand why that is.”

Nominations of BC United candidates will be withdrawn to enable the Conservative Party of BC to draw from United’s pool of incumbent MLAs and candidates, according to a statement released by Rustad on Wednesday afternoon.

Eby said if he had the track record of Rustad and Falcon, he would want to change his party’s name, too.

“Whatever they change their name to before the election, they’re still the same guys, that did the same things, as BC Liberals that they want to do again,” Eby said.

“They want to cut health care again, they’re really clear about that. They don’t want to build the new schools for kids, they’re happier with crowded classrooms. They want to cut, cut, cut, when we need to build, build, build, because this province is growing at a record rate, and the choice will be quite stark whoever it is who finally shows up on the ballot come October.”

