Video link
Headline link
Politics

Kevin Falcon to fold BC United Party, suspend campaign

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 3:16 pm
In a seismic shift in B.C. politics, Kevin Falcon is expected to fold the BC United Party on Wednesday and suspend his campaign, Global News has learned.

It is unclear what will happen to the party’s assets at this time but Falcon, along with BC Conservative leader John Rustad, is expected to address the issue on Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the United candidates will run for BC Conservatives.

Falcon will not be running in the election. The list is still being worked on for others running for Conservatives, Global News has learned.

More to come.

 

