Canada

Toronto transit agency names temporary new boss

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
Rick Leary announces he’s leaving post as head of TTC
Toronto’s transit agency has announced the appointment of an acting chief executive, who will be replaced by an interim figure and an eventual permanent leader as the organization seeks a replacement for outgoing CEO Rick Leary.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Toronto Transit Commission Chair Jamaal Myers said current deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor would be promoted to acting CEO on Friday.

He will occupy that role until an interim CEO is identified. That search, Myers said, is “nearing completion.”

“We will continue our efforts to identify a permanent CEO in the coming months,” the TTC chair said.

The string of new temporary leaders comes as TTC CEO Leary steps down from his role as the man in charge of Toronto’s buses, streetcars and subways.

Leary himself started as an acting CEO of the organization before being appointed full-time boss in the summer of 2018. Leary, who had run York Region’s transit service before the TTC, replaced Andy Byfod when he moved to New York City.

After almost six years at the top, Leary announced his resignation as TTC CEO on June 20, after a last-minute deal averted a city-wide strike by transit operators.

His resignation will be official on Friday,

