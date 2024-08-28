Elks’ Jones and Ivey make CFL Honour Roll for August

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks receiver Tevin Jones and offensive lineman Martez Ivey have been named to the CFL-Pro Football Focus Honour Roll for the month of August.

Jones earned the top receiving grade (77.4) and has played all 11 games for the Elks this season. The first seven games saw him play on special teams but during the last four games he has started as a receiver.

Jones has recorded 15 catches for 341 yards and has scored four touchdowns. He leads the CFL in yards per catch (22.7), has a catch rate of 88.2 per cent and has recorded eight second-down conversion catches.

Ivey received the top grade (72.1) among all offensive linemen. The starting left tackle for the Elks led a group that was named the best offensive line unit for August. The offensive line helped the Elks to rise to be the No. 1 offence in the CFL in points scored (313) and touchdowns (34). The Elks have averaged 185 yards rushing in four games.

The Elks will face the Calgary Stampeders on Labour Day. 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from McMahon Stadium in Calgary will be at 4 p.m.