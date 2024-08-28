Murder suspect at large in northern Manitoba, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in an isolated rural area Monday morning.

Police from the Gillam detachment were called to the scene, 75 kilometres east of Split Lake, just before noon, where they found the body of a 53-year-old man from Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

Although the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived, police said the investigation revealed that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Jamie Flett, 38, also of Tataskweyak Cree Nation, is the subject of an arrest warrant and is believed to be in the Split Lake or Gillam area.

He’s described as five feet nine inches tall and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-652-2436 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

