Share

Health

E. coli outbreak declared at Alberta child-care centre, shutdown ordered

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 12:38 pm
2 min read
Alberta releases results of review following province’s largest E. Coli outbreak
RELATED: (July 29): The province has released the investigation from a third-party review panel, looking into the largest outbreak of E. coli in Alberta's history. Sarah Offin has more on the outcome of a seven-month review with changes coming for licensed child-care facilities and food suppliers – Jul 29, 2024
An investigation is underway into an E. coli outbreak that has temporarily shut down a central Alberta child-care centre.

Alberta Health said it is monitoring an emerging Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) outbreak at the Aspen Lakes Discovery Centre licensed child-care facility in Blackfalds, Alta. The outbreak is at the centre’s east location.

A child who attended the centre tested positive on Friday, Alberta Health said in a news release on Wednesday morning.

An outbreak was declared later that day when other people from the centre came down with symptoms.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Alberta Health said three children and one staff member have tested positive for STEC.

Alberta Health Services’ environmental public health is leading the investigation into the outbreak, the source and cause of which are unknown at this time.

AHS is following up with 161 people who are considered exposed, including 136 children and 25 staff members. The investigation also includes reviewing cleaning, sanitation and isolation protocols.

STEC often causes diarrhea with stomach cramps, and blood may also be present in the stool. Alberta Health said in some people, a more severe illness known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) may occur. HUS often results in hospitalization and can lead to long-term kidney problems.

STEC can be caused by eating or drinking potentially contaminated products such as undercooked meat or unpasteurized milk, but it can also be spread from person to person, particularly among small children. Infected children can shed the bacteria in their stool, and contamination of their hands.

Alberta Health said AHS is working with the daycare operator to manage the situation.

Anyone with questions about the E. coli outbreak is asked to call Health Link at 811.

The outbreak at the Blackfalds facility comes on the heels of a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities last year.

Company at centre of Calgary E. coli outbreak facing charges

The eight-week E. coli outbreak was traced back to Fueling Minds, a catering company and school lunch delivery service provider that prepared food for its Fueling Brains locations and other daycares in Calgary.

The E. coli outbreak was declared on Sept. 4, 2023 and led to at least 448 infections. Thirty-eight children and one adult were hospitalized with severe illness.

An AHS report into the outbreak found that it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

