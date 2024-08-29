Edmonton man faces affordable and accessible housing challenges following management changes

Send this page to someone via email

A tenant at an affordable housing complex in Edmonton fears a change in management at his residence will push him out of a home.

Curtis Sagmeister uses a wheelchair after he lost his leg in a workplace accident. He lost his job and was left in a precarious living situation without a stable home. He deals with several health complications, including a colorectal cancer diagnosis, and is in and out of medical appointments.

He managed to secure a unit at Canora Place, currently run by Jasper Place Wellness Centre, and has been living there for the past seven and a half years.

After teetering on the line of homelessness, Sagmeister says his current living situation was a perfect fit.

“My suite is a handicapped suite. It has bars in the shower and the toilet. Some of the counters are a bit lower. It’s wide open so I’m not bumping into many things,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Sagmeister recently received a letter from Jasper Place Wellness Centre that the building would be transitioning building operations to the George Spady Society and that his lease for his current unit will not be renewed.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This transition will bring new programming, support services, and rental arrangements to improve the living experience at Canora Place,” the letter read.

Though Sagmeister can stay in the building, he believes the new unit inside Canora Place would not be as accessible. Plus, he says his rent will go up more than 60 per cent. However, food and other services would be included.

He believes it’ll make his living situation unaffordable and he will become houseless again.

“I already am marginalized and vulnerable as it is. But now I am helpless,” he explained.

“[On] Oct. 31st, Halloween, I’ll be on the street. I’ll be loud. I’ll be very visible. But I will be on the street,” he added.

Dom Shaw with Voices for Albertans with Disabilities says there are some homes available with limited accessibility features but most don’t accommodate for complex cases. He says those individuals can fall through the cracks.

“For every person in society that needs affordable housing, there is a shortage,” Shaw said. “When it comes to accessible housing, that’s even a harder hill to get up. There’s a huge demand on that, and there’s a huge shortage of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News contacted Jasper Place Wellness Centre but the group did not provide comment.

In an email exchange, George Spady Society says there is no information they are able to share.

— with files from Global News’ Morgan Black