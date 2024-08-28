First Jan. 6 rioter to enter Capitol sentenced to 4 years in prison

Send this page to someone via email

A Kentucky man who was the first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack on the building has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Michael Sparks on Tuesday to four years and five months of imprisonment.

A police officer who tried to subdue Michael Sparks with pepper spray described him as a catalyst for the Jan. 6 siege.

The Senate recessed less than one minute after Sparks jumped into the building through a broken window. Sparks then joined other rioters in chasing a police officer up flights of stairs.

