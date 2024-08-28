Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

First Jan. 6 rioter to enter Capitol sentenced to 4 years in prison

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 28, 2024 8:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. Supreme Court limits Jan. 6 obstruction interpretation'
U.S. Supreme Court limits Jan. 6 obstruction interpretation
WATCH ABOVE: U.S. Supreme Court limits Jan. 6 obstruction interpretation – Jun 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kentucky man who was the first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack on the building has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Michael Sparks on Tuesday to four years and five months of imprisonment.

A police officer who tried to subdue Michael Sparks with pepper spray described him as a catalyst for the Jan. 6 siege.

Click to play video: 'US Supreme Court rules Trump can’t be kicked off the ballot in Colorado'
US Supreme Court rules Trump can’t be kicked off the ballot in Colorado

The Senate recessed less than one minute after Sparks jumped into the building through a broken window. Sparks then joined other rioters in chasing a police officer up flights of stairs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Special counsel Jack Smith has filed a new indictment against Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election. It keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against him following a Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former presidents.

The new indictment removes a section of the indictment that dealt with Trump’s interactions with the Justice Department, an area for which the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 opinion, said Trump was entitled to immunity from prosecution. The stripped-down criminal case represents a first effort by prosecutors to comply with the Supreme Court opinion.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices