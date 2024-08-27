Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Special weather statements issued for southern and central Alberta with heavy rain, wind expected

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 27, 2024 7:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Heavy rain, strong winds coming to parts of southern, central Alberta'
Heavy rain, strong winds coming to parts of southern, central Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of southern and central Alberta on Tuesday as heavy rain and strong wind gusts are expected in some areas.
People in parts of southern and central Alberta are being told to prepare for up to 40 mm of rain to fall by Wednesday night and also to brace for wind gusts of up to 80 km/h in some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for a large swath of the province on Tuesday afternoon.

“Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected beginning tonight,” the weather agency said in a post on its website. “Showers will intensify tonight and continue through the day on Wednesday.”

Global Edmonton weather specialist Ciara Yaschuk said in some mountainous areas like parts of Kananaskis Country, precipitation may arrive in the form of snow.

“We are seeing active weather roll into Alberta over the next couple of day,” she said. “Showers will begin for much of the province tonight and stick around for the next couple of days.”

Yaschuk said the rain expected on Tuesday night comes with a risk of thunderstorms in some areas.

Click to play video: 'Alberta storms: Calgary airport terminal damaged as hail, heavy rains hit city'
Alberta storms: Calgary airport terminal damaged as hail, heavy rains hit city
