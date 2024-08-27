Special weather statements issued for southern and central Alberta with heavy rain, wind expected

Send this page to someone via email

People in parts of southern and central Alberta are being told to prepare for up to 40 mm of rain to fall by Wednesday night and also to brace for wind gusts of up to 80 km/h in some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for a large swath of the province on Tuesday afternoon.

“Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected beginning tonight,” the weather agency said in a post on its website. “Showers will intensify tonight and continue through the day on Wednesday.”

🧵From summer weather to fall weather in a day, a storm with rain, wind and even ❄️ moves through Alberta tonight and tomorrow. Parts of the foothills will likely see upwards of 30-40+ mm of rain by Thurs. #ABStorm Watches/Warnings: https://t.co/KgpslSj95q pic.twitter.com/Z4TShchs6p — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) August 27, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Global Edmonton weather specialist Ciara Yaschuk said in some mountainous areas like parts of Kananaskis Country, precipitation may arrive in the form of snow.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are seeing active weather roll into Alberta over the next couple of day,” she said. “Showers will begin for much of the province tonight and stick around for the next couple of days.”

Yaschuk said the rain expected on Tuesday night comes with a risk of thunderstorms in some areas.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.