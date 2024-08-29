Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Rings of Power’ stars talk Sauron’s return, itchy dwarf beards in Season 2

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 9:01 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ stars shed light on darker, more fast-paced Season 2'
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ stars shed light on darker, more fast-paced Season 2
Coinciding with the release of the highly-anticipated sophomore season of ‘The Lord the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ Global’s Kathryn Mannie sat down with some of its stars to get the scoop on what fans can expect from the J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired Prime Video hit this year.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is upon us, transporting fans back to Middle-earth with some new faces bearing familiar names.

Australian actor Charlie Vickers, who was relatively unknown before joining the Rings of Power cast, is stepping into some big shoes as Sauron, the eponymous Lord of the Rings. Except that Season 2 shows us the lord before the rings, a Sauron before the crafting of the One Ring that would eventually rule them all.

Hardly the all-powerful Eldritch being that director Peter Jackson depicted him as, Vickers’ Sauron is flesh and blood (mostly). He’s charming and persuasive, and Vickers’ performance lends the Dark Lord some glimpses of humanity.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s nice to develop a different side of Sauron,” Vickers told Global News. “I found it more interesting to approach it from the sense of like, he is trying to achieve this goal of healing and rehabilitating Middle-earth. And he’s trying to bring everyone else along for the ride.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sauron with a moral streak may seem bizarre to some fans, but in the lore devised by J.R.R. Tolkien, Sauron is a similar kind of primordial spirit as Gandalf, servants of higher beings called the Valar. Sauron is corrupted towards evil — a familiar narrative in the Rings universe — but he did start out as “good.”

The Rings of Power nods to this tension by giving Sauron some mysterious motivations, as those who watched the end of the first season will know. But just like show’s characters, the audience can never be quite sure what is real and what is deception when it comes to Sauron. Season 2 certainly delivers on this with a healthy dose of trickery and surrealism.

Trending Now

Despite all the smoke and mirrors, fans can at least feel certain knowing that dwarf Durin’s beard is not some clever CGI effect.

Actor Owain Arthur talked to Global News about the trials and tribulations of eating on set while in full costume as the dwarf prince. Check out the video, above, to see how Arthur managed to keep himself nourished while sporting a yak-hair beard the size of a newborn baby.

Season 2 of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ premieres on Aug. 29 worldwide on Prime Video.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices