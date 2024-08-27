Kingston police make largest-ever fentanyl bust

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Kingston, Ont., have made their largest fentanyl seizure in history following a drug trafficking investigation.

On Aug. 21, officers executed a warrant at a local residence, seizing 1.25 kilograms of fentanyl powder, along with 100.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 31.5 grams of cocaine, valued at over $200,000.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A 29-year-old Kingston woman was arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say this seizure prevented the distribution of over 12,000 doses of fentanyl, combating the influx of toxic drugs in the community.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.