Kingston police make largest-ever fentanyl bust

Police in Kingston, Ont., have made their largest fentanyl seizure in history following a drug trafficking investigation.
On Aug. 21, officers executed a warrant at a local residence, seizing 1.25 kilograms of fentanyl powder, along with 100.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 31.5 grams of cocaine, valued at over $200,000.
A 29-year-old Kingston woman was arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police say this seizure prevented the distribution of over 12,000 doses of fentanyl, combating the influx of toxic drugs in the community.
The accused is being held for a bail hearing.
