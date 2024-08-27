Manitoba bumps funding for victim services up to $750K

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it’s increasing funding to support victims of crime by 50 per cent.

The province announced Tuesday that $750,000 will be provided to Manitoba Justice Victim Services — up from from the usual $500,000.

The money comes from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund, which collects the proceeds of the sale of criminal property that has been seized by law enforcement and redistributes it to worthy organization and initiatives.

“We need to do everything we can to support Manitobans who are victims of crime,” justice minister Matt Wiebe said.

“These resources will support programs running throughout the province and ensure that we can make compassionate, community-based care available to those who need it in the aftermath of a crime.”

Projects that will benefit from the Manitoba Justice Victim Services increase include Heartwood Healing Centre, Survivor’s Hope Crisis Centre’s Sexual Assault Recovery and Healing program, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Family and Community Wellness Centre, Mount Carmel Clinic’s Sage House – Sisters Offering Support Program, Ndinawemaaganag Endaawaad Inc.’s (Ndinawe) Child and Youth Care Certificate Program, Canadace House, and MADD Canada.

Help offered by the various organizations includes therapy for victims of sexual abuse, legal advocacy for victims of intimate partner violence, bereavement support for families of homicide victims, and more.