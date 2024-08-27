Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba bumps funding for victim services up to $750K

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 27, 2024 2:24 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe speaks to media July 10, 2024.
Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe speaks to media July 10, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government says it’s increasing funding to support victims of crime by 50 per cent.

The province announced Tuesday that $750,000 will be provided to Manitoba Justice Victim Services — up from from the usual $500,000.

The money comes from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund, which collects the proceeds of the sale of criminal property that has been seized by law enforcement and redistributes it to worthy organization and initiatives.

“We need to do everything we can to support Manitobans who are victims of crime,” justice minister Matt Wiebe said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“These resources will support programs running throughout the province and ensure that we can make compassionate, community-based care available to those who need it in the aftermath of a crime.”

Projects that will benefit from the Manitoba Justice Victim Services increase include Heartwood Healing Centre, Survivor’s Hope Crisis Centre’s Sexual Assault Recovery and Healing program, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Family and Community Wellness Centre, Mount Carmel Clinic’s Sage House – Sisters Offering Support Program, Ndinawemaaganag Endaawaad Inc.’s (Ndinawe) Child and Youth Care Certificate Program, Canadace House, and MADD Canada.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Help offered by the various organizations includes therapy for victims of sexual abuse, legal advocacy for victims of intimate partner violence, bereavement support for families of homicide victims, and more.

Click to play video: 'Assault victim says support services lacking for victims of crime in Manitoba'
Assault victim says support services lacking for victims of crime in Manitoba
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices