Cirque du Soleil aerialist hospitalized after fall in front of live audience

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 27, 2024 3:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cirque du Soleil performer injured in fall from aerial hoop'
Cirque du Soleil performer injured in fall from aerial hoop
A Cirque du Soleil performer was injured after a fall during a performance in Portland, Ore., on Saturday night. Mariia Konvektova was performing in the first act of ‘Kooza’, when she fell from the aerial hoop.
Audience members at a Cirque du Soleil show in Portland, Ore., received a serious fright on Saturday when a performer fell several feet from an aerial hoop and crash-landed on stage, injuring herself.

In video recorded from the performance of KOOZA at the Portland Exposition Center, an aerialist identified as Mariia Konfektova drew gasps from the crowd after she appeared to lose her grip on the suspended hoop. As music continued to play, Konfektova landed on her stomach before she was helped offstage by other crew members.

There was no net under Konfektova while she was performing, as is often standard for Cirque artists.

In a statement to Facebook on Monday, Cirque du Soleil did not name Konfektova directly but said she is recovering from the fall.

“We appreciate your concern and well wishes for our aerial hoop artist,” the company wrote. “We would like to assure you that the artist is recovering and being cared for by our medical and coaching team. Safety is of our utmost concern, and they will be cared for until they can return to the show.”

A spokesperson for Cirque du Soleil told local news station KOIN 6 the aerialist was brought to hospital for examination after receiving assistance from the tour intervention team, as is standard protocol.

Konfektova is “conscious” and in “stable” condition, the rep reported.

“The health and safety of our employees is always our top priority. As always, in the case of an accident, the artist will continue to be monitored by the KOOZA medical and coaching team to determine when she can return to the show,” the statement concluded.

Some audience members said there was blood on Konfektova’s face after she landed on the ground, perhaps from hitting her nose.

“At first, I thought it was part of the show, like, it looked like it was purposefully,” one spectator told KOIN 6. “But then we’re, like, people were acting weird. I was like, oh, this isn’t part of the show. Something’s up.”

Trending Now

Cirque du Soleil has not said what caused Konfektova to fall during the show’s first act.

The crowd was ushered out of the circus tent, though the performance continued about 15 minutes later.

On Instagram, Konfektova replied to a concerned follower on Monday and said she is “gonna be fine.”

Konfektova is a highly-trained acrobatics performer and holds a Guinness World Record for the most aerial hoop rotations in 30 seconds, an impressive 75 spins. She achieved the record in 2021.

KOOZA is expected to continue its run at the Portland Exposition Center until Oct. 6.

