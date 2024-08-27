Oasis reunion tour: Liam and Noel Gallagher set aside fierce 15-year feud 

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the day some Oasis fans never thought would arrive — Liam and Noel Gallagher are getting the band back together.

In an announcement shared on the iconic English rock band’s social media accounts on Tuesday, Oasis revealed they will play a run of 14 shows in the U.K. and Ireland during summer 2025. The tour includes four July shows in Manchester, where the band was formed, and four performances at London’s Wembley Stadium the month after.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over,” the band wrote. “Come see. It will not be televised.”

The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over.

Come see.

It will not be televised.

Tickets for the much-anticipated concerts will go on sale Aug. 31 at 4 a.m. EST (9 a.m. BST).

The newly announced tour will be the first time the Gallagher brothers will reunite on stage since Oasis disbanded in 2009 — provided the famously feuding siblings can keep the peace until then.

The band’s split came after a since-infamous fight between the brothers while backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris. Years after the cancelled show, Noel told the press Liam had tried to attack him with a guitar. Liam later said he opposed his brother’s characterization, and said Noel unfairly scapegoated him for Oasis disbanding.

In the more than a decade afterward, the brothers have hurled insults at one another in the press and online.

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park – 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium – 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

— Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Oasis earlier this week teased the announcement on the band’s social media accounts, warning fans news would come on Tuesday morning.

Liam alluded to the announcement in a post to X on Sunday when he wrote, “I never did like that word FORMER.”

— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

On the band’s official website, the U.K. and Ireland shows are called “the domestic leg” of the Oasis Live ’25 tour, hinting that North American dates may soon be announced.

“Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year,” the band wrote in a statement.

Further details about the Oasis Live ’25 tour have not yet been announced, including the cost of tickets. However, given the excitement over the Oasis reunion, and overall ticket price inflation in recent years, some fans might be paying high fees to see the band perform.

It is also unclear who will be playing in the band alongside the Gallagher brothers on the newly announced tour.

Oasis was one of the most commercially successful musical acts of the 1990s and sold an estimated 75 million records worldwide. Today, the band’s music — including popular songs Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova — remain beloved by many generations.

Since Oasis disbanded in 2009, both Gallagher brothers have established successful solo careers. Noel’s band High Flying Birds has released four albums since 2010. Liam has released several solo albums, his first being As You Were in 2017, and formed the band Beady Eye.

Oasis will release a 30th anniversary edition of their first album, Definitely Maybe, on Friday. The re-release will include previously unheard, early versions of Oasis songs including Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock ‘n’ Roll Star.