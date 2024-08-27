Canada-U.S. relations take centre stage as Liberal cabinet retreat wraps up

Send this page to someone via email

Canada-U.S. relations will take centre stage on Tuesday as the federal cabinet wraps up the third and final day of its annual summer retreat.

Current and former Canadian ambassadors to Washington are among the experts on tap to make presentations to the cabinet.

On Monday night the cabinet ended its first full day of meetings in a session with the two men who helped renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement for Canada and the U.S. six years ago.

The U.S. remains Canada’s most dominant trading partner, accounting for more than three-quarters of Canada’s exports last year.

The upcoming U.S. presidential election and the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency has been a chief concern for the Liberal government for months.

The cabinet retreat comes just three weeks before Parliament resumes following the summer break.