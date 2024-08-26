Menu

Canada

60 more supportive housing units coming to Kelowna in January

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 8:14 pm
2 min read
Kelowna neighbours concerned with temporary housing development
WATCH: The provincial government is announcing the construction of a third temporary housing site in Kelowna, but some neighbours aren't happy about it. Victoria Femia reports.
In less than a year, the City of Kelowna has built 120 units of supportive housing, with a goal of reducing the number of encampments in the community.

On Monday, B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas announced another 60 units are on the way.

“Not only is it housing but it also comes with important supports. Supports around reconnecting with family. Supports around basic meals, life skills training, all the things we want to have in place to help people get back on their feet,” said Kahlon.

The development at 3199 Appaloosa Road is expected to be fully operational by January 2025.

“This is a challenge that communities are dealing with across North America. We also have been clear that encampments are not safe, they’re not safe for the people in the community or for the people living in the encampment,” Kahlon added.

Click to play video: 'Residents living next to Kelowna supportive housing call for city’s help'
Residents living next to Kelowna supportive housing call for city’s help

This development will be the third of its kind in Kelowna. The first two were touted by officials as successful.

“Our goal is to build on the success and leverage the achievements and the lessons learned from the first two sites in order to improve the quality of the Appaloosa Road implementation,” Dyas said.

However, one resident who lives next to land on Pacific Avenue slated for another supportive housing site fears these sites come with open drug use and criminal activity.

“I don’t want to watch it, I’ve lost family members to drugs and alcohol and to see it every day, it’s too heartbreaking,” said Kelly Brant.

James Wilson, who lives near a supportive housing facility, told Global News earlier this month that living near the site has made him fearful of going out alone.

“It’s so bad sometimes that when I have to go to the store across the street, I drive, I’m too scared to walk by some of these people,” said Wilson.

Officials say they hear the concerns and are finding ways to improve.

“What’s really important to us is a model we shifted to over the last few years, which is ensuring people are assessed for what their needs are in shelter and then have them go into these units,” said Kahlon.

All of the temporary housing solutions will be in place for at least three years.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

