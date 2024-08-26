City approves zoning for 2nd Regina Costco

Send this page to someone via email

Shopping lovers are one step closer to having a second Costco location opening in Regina.

The news first came to light on July 24 after a public notice that featured several concept images of a new store.

Now, the zoning application has been approved.

The new location would be located in the west end of Regina next to the Westerra neighbourhood, at 8701 Dewdney Ave.

The plans include more than 14,000 square metres of shopping and a Costco gas station.

As part of the plans, residents were asked to submit their thoughts on a new Costco.

Of the 620 comments submitted, 566 people were in favour of the proposed store. Only 19 were opposed.

There is no timeline for when the project could be built.