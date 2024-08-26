Menu

Crime

Man wanted in connection with Toronto murder arrested in England, faces extradition

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 5:59 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man accused of first-degree murder in a Toronto shooting during the spring has been arrested in England and faces extradition back to Canada.

Toronto police said that, after a months-long search and the issuing of a Canada-wide warrant, they have located the suspect in a May 22 shooting reported in downtown Toronto.

Adrian Gordon Jr., 24, was arrested in Luton, England, on the outskirts of London, according to investigators. He was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting near Isabella and Jarvis streets in Toronto.

Just after midnight on May 22, police were called to the downtown Toronto intersection, where they found a man lying on the ground on the ground behind a building with “obvious signs of trauma.” He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died days later.

Police named the victim as 30-year-old Jesse Tubbs from Mississauga. Gordon was identified as the suspect and a national arrest warrant was issued for the homicide unit investigation.

Months later, on Aug. 9, Toronto police said he was located and arrested in England.

“He is being held by authorities in the United Kingdom, pending extradition to Canada,” investigators said, adding that the RCMP and Interpol were involved in the arrest.

Gordon faces a first-degree murder charge in Canada.

