Victim in Toronto shooting dies in hospital, man wanted for 1st-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the victim struck by gunfire last week has died in hospital and officers are searching for a suspect wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said last Wednesday, just after midnight, a man was found lying on the ground at the back of a building with a gunshot wound near Isabella and Jarvis streets.

Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

In an update on Tuesday, police said the man, identified as 30-year-old Jessie Tubbs, died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect, 24-year-old Adrian Gordon Jr. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.