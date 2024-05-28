Menu

Crime

Victim in Toronto shooting dies in hospital, man wanted for 1st-degree murder

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 9:31 am
Toronto police say the victim struck by gunfire last week has died in hospital and officers are searching for a suspect wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said last Wednesday, just after midnight, a man was found lying on the ground at the back of a building with a gunshot wound near Isabella and Jarvis streets.

Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

In an update on Tuesday, police said the man, identified as 30-year-old Jessie Tubbs, died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

Police said they have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect, 24-year-old Adrian Gordon Jr. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

