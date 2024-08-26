SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

How one Regina mom is handing out 1,000 backpacks to students in need this year

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 7:55 pm
1 min read
How one Regina mom is handing out 1000 backpacks to students in need this year
WATCH: For the 10th year in a row, one Regina resident is stepping up to make a difference. Amanda McCall is helping to hand out 1000 backpacks to children across the city.
For the 10th year in a row, one Regina resident is stepping up to make a difference for kids heading to school.

Amanda McCall runs a daycare by day, but is also responsible for helping to give over 1,000 backpacks to children across Regina in need.

McCall said her mission started a decade ago, when one of her children started school and she noticed some of her classmates didn’t have backpacks or school supplies.

“I just think it boils down to, we’re all human, everybody’s got a struggle, no matter what it is, and if somebody’s in a position to make somebody’s day a little brighter, they can,” McCall said. “We’re in a position to where we’re able to help, so that’s why we do it.”

McCall said when she started the giveaway 10 years ago, she only handed out 75 backpacks. Now, she is up over 1,000 this year with no signs of slowing down.

Check out the video at the top to see how the giveaway has impacted students over the years.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

